Royal Marine-turned-postman taking on gruelling charity challenges to celebrate 50th birthday

Shaun Marshall is taking part in three physical challenges this year to raise money for charity

Shaun Marshall from Kidderminster is turning 50 this year and decided that the three endeavours would be a birthday present to himself, all while raising money for charity.

The first of the three challenges is the Marathon des Sables, described by organisers as: "The stuff of legends - a truly gruelling multi-stage adventure in one of the world's most inhospitable environments, the Sahara Desert. It is indisputably the toughest footrace on Earth."

Translating to Marathon of the Sands, participants of this gruelling challenge run a 251km ultramarathon across the Sahara in blistering temperatures which can soar to over 50°C.

Shaun will participate in the Marathon des Sables in April, and said of the challenge: "I've always done long course events, but the Marathon des Sables is a once in a lifetime event.

"Going into my 50th year, I thought, this is my birthday present to myself. I think it's one of the pinnacles of endurance. You're really up against it. It's a life-changing event."

In July, Shaun will then take on the Snowdon24, where participants will be challenged to ascend and descend Snowdon as many times as possible in 24 hours.

This is Shaun's first time attempting the event, after it was cancelled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

"I'm finally going for it this year," he said.

The final event in the trilogy is the Ironman Wales, taking place in September, which will involve swimming 2.4 miles in the sea, travelling 112 miles by bike, and running a full 26.2 mile marathon.

Shaun is particularly pleased that the Ironman takes place during his 50th birthday weekend.

"I did an Ironman in 2014 and it was the toughest race I've done so far," he said.

Asked why he loves such challenging physical endeavours, he said: "I'm a former Royal Marine, so I've always had standards.

"I've progressed but I'm still hoping to do more, I'd like to do a Double Ironman next June."

However, a key driving force behind these challenges is raising money for good causes. This year, Shaun is raising money for the KEMP Hospice in Kidderminster, which offers specialist care and support to patients, families and carers who are dealing with life-limiting illness and bereavement.

Shaun is also donating the money he raises from the Marathon des Sables to a local boy called Freddie, who has cerebral palsy and cannot get the treatment he needs in the UK.

Having previously done a fundraising walk for Freddie, the grandson of his colleague Paul Mudge, Shaun will now complete the challenging trek through the Sahara to raise money for Freddie's treatment in America, as well as for the Tree of Hope charity which support him.

Shaun said: "I thought the Marathon des Sables might get a bit of a profile and raise money for him and the charity. I know he'll get the money for the treatment.