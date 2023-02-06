Timber company chooses hospice as charity partner

The Kemp team

The Timber Centre will focus their fundraising efforts for the remainder of this year in support of those in the Wyre Forest who are in need to KEMP’s care and support services.

Jayne Sargeant, Corporate Fundraiser at KEMP Hospice said “We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as charity of the year by the team at Harlow Timber Kidderminster. They have already been incredibly supportive of KEMP Hospice having raised £684.00 through previous fundraising efforts, including raffling one of our festive hampers, a Christmas Jumper Day and they have entered a team into our upcoming Charity Golf Day.”

Marc Stones, Partner at Harlow Timber said “We are very proud to be associated with KEMP and the magnificent work they do in supporting those in need in the Worcestershire area. Supporting a local charity was a huge thing for our business.”

Jayne added: “We really do appreciate the support shown to us by Harlow Timber, Kidderminster. As a local company based near to the Hospice, it’s great that we can forge that relationship with them to extend our reach into the community that we are here to support. We appreciate everything the team are doing as a company to fundraise and help to raise the profile of KEMP Hospice in the community, making sure people know we are here for them when they need us.”