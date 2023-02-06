Notification Settings

Staff and volunteers at museum renew appeal for funds

By Sue SmithKidderminsterPublished:

Staff and volunteers at the Museum of Carpet in Kidderminster have renewed appeals for funds to ensure its long-term future.

The Museum of Carpet
They launched a £20,000 fundraising appeal in October last year, an event which coincided with the museum's tenth birthday celebrations.

The museum, which is based at the former Stour Vale Mill in Green Street, aims to keep alive the heritage of the carpet industry in the town and is the UK's only museum dedicated to carpet manufacture.

It operates with the help of four part-time members of staff and a team of about 35 to 40 volunteers.

Sue Hetherington, museum manager, said: "We serve the community in many ways, with our archives and collection aiding visitors to trace family history, and helping students to conduct research for their university studies.

"We provide a space for community and craft groups to meet, and have provided large poster boards with historic images of Kidderminster for the local warm hub.

"We also have volunteers going out to Age Concern dementia groups to speak about the Museum, encouraging people to share their memories about the community."

Recently the museum's collections team helped a visitor from Philadephia trace their family history.

Sue added: "We are grateful for all the donations received in the last few months.

"Fundraising has now moved from the Crowdfunder platform to the National Funding scheme platform to make the process of donating easier.

"People can still donate through the website or at the museum.

"We hope to have raised the funds by the summer and have also applied for Government funding."

