Fascinating history of salt subject of next Kidderminster Historical Society meeting

Howard Robinson

Howard Robinson will be delivering his talk Salt: its Structure, History and Uses' at 2.15 pm on Thursday, February 23.

Howard Robinson was Head of Biology at two private schools for 40 years where his specialist subject was salt in the human body. Now retired, Howard lives near Droitwich, which has links to salt dating back to the Romans.

Veronica Bradley, from the historical society, said: "Many years ago salt was rated in economic terms on a par with gold and thus used for trading between countries; so, it always has been and still is a very important commodity.

"Salt was so useful in the days before refrigeration for the preservation of food, also the tanning of leather; and, amongst other things keeping our roads passable in the winter?

"We cannot live without salt since it is essential for the transmission of nerve impulses and thus the control of many functions within our bodies which depend on salt yet too much salt and we can suffer all sorts of life-threatening problems."

The Kidderminster Historical Society meet at on Thursday afternoon meetings at 2.15pm and Wednesday evenings starting at 7.30pm.

Both day and evening meetings are held at The Museum of Carpet, Stour Vale Mill, Green Street, Kidderminster DY10 1AZ.