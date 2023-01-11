New Sainsbury's Restaurant Hub with top high street names to open this month

The Restaurant Hub will open at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store this month

Sainsbury's has confirmed The Restaurant Hub, a new eating area containing five recognisable brands will be opening at its Kidderminster branch.

A spokesman for the company said the hub at the Carpet Trades Way store will open at the end of January after signs saying 'coming soon' were spotted.

The Restaurant Hub will house Caffe Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), Slim Chickens, Ed’s Easy Diner and Harry Ramsdens (in collaboration with Deep Blue Restaurants).

The store in Kidderminster is the third in the West Midlands to be fitted with such a hub after one opened at the Sainsbury's in Wolverhampton and Selly Oak, Birmingham, in 2022.

The Restaurant Hub is a transformation on the store's cafes that were previously in place after 200 were closed last year.

Speaking last year about the hubs, Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We know that customers like the convenience of being able to have a drink, a snack or a meal while they’re doing their shopping – and that they love the range of food and brands on offer at The Restaurant Hub.

"Whether customers are shopping for food, for Tu clothing, Habitat homewares or at Argos, the offer at The Restaurant Hub means they can also have breakfast, lunch or dinner in the store – or take a hot meal home with them.