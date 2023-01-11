Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Sainsbury's Restaurant Hub with top high street names to open this month

By David StubbingsKidderminsterPublished: Comments

Famous high street restaurants are coming to a supermarket later this month.

The Restaurant Hub will open at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store this month
The Restaurant Hub will open at Kidderminster's Sainsbury's store this month

Sainsbury's has confirmed The Restaurant Hub, a new eating area containing five recognisable brands will be opening at its Kidderminster branch.

A spokesman for the company said the hub at the Carpet Trades Way store will open at the end of January after signs saying 'coming soon' were spotted.

The Restaurant Hub will house Caffe Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), Slim Chickens, Ed’s Easy Diner and Harry Ramsdens (in collaboration with Deep Blue Restaurants).

The store in Kidderminster is the third in the West Midlands to be fitted with such a hub after one opened at the Sainsbury's in Wolverhampton and Selly Oak, Birmingham, in 2022.

The Restaurant Hub is a transformation on the store's cafes that were previously in place after 200 were closed last year.

Speaking last year about the hubs, Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We know that customers like the convenience of being able to have a drink, a snack or a meal while they’re doing their shopping – and that they love the range of food and brands on offer at The Restaurant Hub.

"Whether customers are shopping for food, for Tu clothing, Habitat homewares or at Argos, the offer at The Restaurant Hub means they can also have breakfast, lunch or dinner in the store – or take a hot meal home with them.

"We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler. We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores."

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Business
Entertainment
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News