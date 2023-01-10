Baxter College recognises successful students at annual awards ceremony

Governor Endeavor Award winners Jayden Shewry and Imogen Bayliss

Last year’s GCSE and A-level students collected their exam certificates and teachers read citations commending many who received subject awards.

Tess Jevons, who is now studying dance at De Monfort University, was presented with the Achievement Award after gaining A*, A, Dist*, and Dist at A-level last summer.

The Attendance Award went to Ben Barker with after turning up to school 99.2 per cent of the time from year seven to 13.

The two Governor Endeavour Awards were presented to Sam Middleton for his contribution to student leadership and “tireless commitment” to Baxter College, and jointly to Jayden Shewry and

Imogen Bayliss for their “positivity and enthusiasm” in supporting the school as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic, and for raising money for Sepsis Awareness.

Textiles teacher Jo Griffiths, described as “always going the extra mile”, was presented with the Lady Eddy Award for Outstanding Service, after almost 25 years at the school.

As well as encouraging her students to gain top GCSE and A-level results and produce stunning practical work, she also supports the students’ Duke of Edinburgh expeditions and Combined Cadet

Force camps, coordinates BTEC provision and helps with costumes, sets and props for school shows.