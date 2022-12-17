Two of Severn Valley Railway's Santa trains cancelled due to 'unavoidable operational reasons'

The 11.30am and 3pm trains planned for Sunday, December 18 have been called-off due to 'unavoidable operational reasons'.

A spokesman for SVR said: ""11.30am and 3.00pm Santa Trains are cancelled, Sunday 18th December

"For unavoidable operational reasons, we’ve had to cancel two of our Santa Trains. We’re contacting all passengers on these services by email and offering a choice of alternatives. If you’re affected by this, please wait for us to contact you. We promise we’ll sort out something that works for you.

"Our 9.30, 1.00pm and 4.00pm services will depart as scheduled, but the 10.30am service will now depart at 11am and the 2pm service will depart at 2.30pm. Please arrive 60 minutes before your departure time so you can collect your tickets and complimentary hot drinks and sweet treats.

"Enchanted Express services departing from Bridgnorth on Sunday, December 18 are not affected and will go ahead as scheduled."

It follows the cancellation of Saturday night's First Class Festive Evening Dining service.

A spokesman said: "Following issues outside of the SVR's control, we regret to announce that we have had to cancel tonight's First Class Festive Evening Dining service.

"For diners booked on the service, please bear with us and our visitor services team will be in touch with you soon.