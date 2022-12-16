Starved puppies rescued after being dumped in Kidderminster park

The two pups who nearly died after being dumped in a Kidderminster park in freezing conditions

Named Marks and Spencer, Worcestershire Regulatory Services’ animal welfare officer Pip Griffin said the duo’s suffering could have been avoided if the owners had just asked for help.

The pups were hyperthermic, had fleas, puppy strangles – a rare skin condition which saw them have pustules over their little bodies – diarrhoea and were severely starved.

Pip fears that the pups got too much for the owners, who may have bought them from greedy breeders, in poor condition, and rather than ask for help, just dumped them in the park.

She said: “All they had to do was pick up a phone and we could have helped them.

"We are not here to judge; we want to stop animals being dumped because people can’t cope anymore.

“And please remember there are unscrupulous breeders out there who want to make a quick buck by selling puppies which haven’t been looked after properly and are in need of medical help, care, and attention.

“After more than 20 years in this job I still cannot get over how cruel and callous people can be.

"So please, if you want a pet, go to the kennels or a rescue centre where, once approved, you can put the magic and sparkle into a dog’s life knowing they are vaccinated and healthy.”

Marks and Spencer are currently in a foster home and are getting the medical care and love they need.