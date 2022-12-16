Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Starved puppies rescued after being dumped in Kidderminster park

By Lisa O'BrienKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

Two puppies nearly died after being dumped in a Kidderminster park in freezing conditions just two weeks before Christmas.

The two pups who nearly died after being dumped in a Kidderminster park in freezing conditions
The two pups who nearly died after being dumped in a Kidderminster park in freezing conditions

Named Marks and Spencer, Worcestershire Regulatory Services’ animal welfare officer Pip Griffin said the duo’s suffering could have been avoided if the owners had just asked for help.

The pups were hyperthermic, had fleas, puppy strangles – a rare skin condition which saw them have pustules over their little bodies – diarrhoea and were severely starved.

Pip fears that the pups got too much for the owners, who may have bought them from greedy breeders, in poor condition, and rather than ask for help, just dumped them in the park.

She said: “All they had to do was pick up a phone and we could have helped them.

"We are not here to judge; we want to stop animals being dumped because people can’t cope anymore.

“And please remember there are unscrupulous breeders out there who want to make a quick buck by selling puppies which haven’t been looked after properly and are in need of medical help, care, and attention.

“After more than 20 years in this job I still cannot get over how cruel and callous people can be.

"So please, if you want a pet, go to the kennels or a rescue centre where, once approved, you can put the magic and sparkle into a dog’s life knowing they are vaccinated and healthy.”

Marks and Spencer are currently in a foster home and are getting the medical care and love they need.

Anyone who is concerned about the welfare of an animal or needs help with their own pet, contact the team on 01905 822799.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News