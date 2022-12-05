Kidderminster pupils commended in global art competition

Talented Baxter College artists Agata Siudak (left) and Poppy Bastable

Agata Siudak and Poppy Bastable worked together to produce their model skeleton cat for the contest, run by the National Association of Teachers of Religious Studies.

Based on Celebrations: Big Days and Big Ideas, their work was inspired by the Mexican celebration Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) – a special day for welcoming back the souls of deceased family and friends by celebrating their life.

The two year 8 students said they wanted to show how a negative could become a positive through their art work and were “surprised but very happy” to be commended on the association’s website.