Kidderminster pupils commended in global art competition

By Adam SmithKidderminster

Two budding artists from Kidderminster’s Baxter College have had their sculpture commended in a worldwide competition, the Spirited Arts 2022 competition.

Talented Baxter College artists Agata Siudak (left) and Poppy Bastable

Agata Siudak and Poppy Bastable worked together to produce their model skeleton cat for the contest, run by the National Association of Teachers of Religious Studies.

Based on Celebrations: Big Days and Big Ideas, their work was inspired by the Mexican celebration Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) – a special day for welcoming back the souls of deceased family and friends by celebrating their life.

The two year 8 students said they wanted to show how a negative could become a positive through their art work and were “surprised but very happy” to be commended on the association’s website.

College principal Matthew Carpenter said: “This annual competition attracts on average 20,000 entries, from as far afield as Australia, and we are so proud that the excellent work of Agata and Poppy has been recognised.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

