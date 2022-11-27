Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Swimming pool makeover that will help children learn to swim gets funding boost

By Deborah HardimanKidderminsterPublished: Comments

Aspiring swimmers have been given a boost after a pool centre was awarded a £1,000 donation towards its facelift project.

Gemma Phillips
Gemma Phillips

Concrete maker Forterra has given the money to Franche Community Primary School, in Chestnut Grove, Kidderminster, to help with renovating the learner swimming pool which is used by more than 1,500 children each week.

Previously inaccessible to disabled swimmers, the pool has been upgraded with the installation of wide doors, grab rails, ramps and energy-efficient LED lights.

Franche Community School Parent and Teachers Association volunteer chairperson Gemma Phillips said: “It’s so wonderful to see the pool updated. It’s been long overdue and Forterra’s donation has really helped to aid the progress.

"It will now be a fantastic place for children to come and learn to swim in a safe, inclusive environment.”

More families are now able to use the pool as are special schools and clubs wanting to teach pupils how to swim.

Caroline Wildman, marketing director at Forterra said: “It’s great to see that this donation has helped the school with its pool renovations and is now an accessible service for local families.

“The Forterra Community Fund provides support for a variety of worthy causes across the country. We welcome applications that seek to make a difference to the local community.”

The company, based in Corngreaves Trading Estate in Cradley Heath, is a leading manufacturer of concrete and clay building products.

It offers charities, clubs, groups and societies the opportunity to apply for funding or building products to be used in projects that make a positive contribution to the community. To apply visit forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/community-fund/.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News