Swimming pool makeover that will help children learn to swim gets funding boost

Concrete maker Forterra has given the money to Franche Community Primary School, in Chestnut Grove, Kidderminster, to help with renovating the learner swimming pool which is used by more than 1,500 children each week.

Previously inaccessible to disabled swimmers, the pool has been upgraded with the installation of wide doors, grab rails, ramps and energy-efficient LED lights.

Franche Community School Parent and Teachers Association volunteer chairperson Gemma Phillips said: “It’s so wonderful to see the pool updated. It’s been long overdue and Forterra’s donation has really helped to aid the progress.

"It will now be a fantastic place for children to come and learn to swim in a safe, inclusive environment.”

More families are now able to use the pool as are special schools and clubs wanting to teach pupils how to swim.

Caroline Wildman, marketing director at Forterra said: “It’s great to see that this donation has helped the school with its pool renovations and is now an accessible service for local families.

“The Forterra Community Fund provides support for a variety of worthy causes across the country. We welcome applications that seek to make a difference to the local community.”

The company, based in Corngreaves Trading Estate in Cradley Heath, is a leading manufacturer of concrete and clay building products.