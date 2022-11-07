Notification Settings

Appeal launched after 27-year-old stabbed in Kidderminster

By Thomas Parkes

An appeal has been launched after a 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the entrance to a park in Kidderminster.

Police said the man was seriously injured at around 1.45am on October 29 at Springfield Park, on Springfield Lane.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Officers arrested a suspect who was later released on bail.

Police say enquiries are continuing and want to hear from anyone who was in the area of the time, who may have witnessed someone or something relating to the incident.

Contact West Mercia Police quoting ref 22/108032/22.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

