Chaddesley Corbet man appointed manager of Brockencote Hall Hotel

Jack Hartsthorne

Jack Hartshorne will join the Eden Hotel Collection hotel later this month a decade after starting his hospitality career at the four-star hotel.

He joins from The Arden Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon and will play a key role in significant growth plans at the boutique 24-bed hotel.

The 29-year-old said: "It feels great to be back at Brockencote, which really does feel like home to me – especially being local to the area.

"There has been so much great work already which has gone on at Brockencote to build its reputation for a warm and inviting stay, and a great place for events, dining and weddings, so I can’t wait to help take it to the next level."

Hartshorne will replace Craig Routledge who is leaving to become general manager role at sister hotel The Greenway Hotel and Spa in Cheltenham.

Mark Chambers, group managing director, added: "Jack has been with us for a long time now and it’s fantastic to see his progression to General Manager at Brockencote Hall Hotel.