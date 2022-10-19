Notification Settings

Police hunting burglar who stole family's sentimental jewellery collection

By Adam SmithKidderminster

A burglar stole a family's collection of sentimental jewellery after breaking into their home in Kidderminster.

Police are investigating the burglary

North Worcestershire Police is investigating the burglary at 2am on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating a burglary after an unknown offender forced entry into an address on Kittiwake Drive, Kidderminster at around 2am on the Sunday.

"A large amount of sentimental family jewellery was stolen."

Detectives are hoping residents with CCTV and camera doorbells could provide them with footage of the thief.

The police spokesman added: "Inquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information or CCTV in the area which may aid the investigation.

"Contact us via the website quoting reference number 00313_i_16102022."

