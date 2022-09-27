Boy dies and four others taken to hospital after car crash

Ribbesford Road

Emergency services found the youngster in a "critical condition" at Ribbesford Road on Saturday and nothing could be done to save him.

It happened at around 4.45pm with ambulance crews – including the Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter from Cosford ­– being sent.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two paramedic officers, four ambulances, two critical care paramedics from the Midlands Air Ambulance charity, HART paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter from Cosford with medics on board attended the scene. When crews arrived they found an overturned vehicle.

"One occupant, a boy, was in a critical condition. Sadly, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed deceased on scene.

"Four other occupants of the vehicle were assessed by the team of ambulance staff. A girl was given treatment on scene for non-life threatening injuries before being conveyed to Worcestershire Royal Hospital. A man, a woman and a second boy were also taken to the same hospital as a precaution for further checks."