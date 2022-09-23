Notification Settings

Elderly woman taken to hospital after being hit by car outside garden centre

By Nathan Rowe

An elderly woman had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a garden centre.

Birmingham Road - Google Maps

The collision has been described as a "very low speed" incident which took place after the lady lost her balance and fell, hitting her head on the ground.

It happened outside Hodgehill Garden Centre, Kidderminster on Wednesday at around 11:40am. September 21.

She was taken to hospital following the incident and later discharged with just a bruise and no other injuries.

Police confirmed they are not investigating the collision.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We can confirm that an elderly lady was involved in very low impact RTC at Hodge Hill Nurseries on Wednesday 21 September.

"It was very low speed and the lady lost her balance and fell, bumping her head on the ground.

"She was taken to hospital as a precaution. She was discharged with a bruise and no other symptoms.

"There are no police investigations."

