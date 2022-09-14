Police appeal as boy, 13, missing from Wombourne

Samuel Horton

It is believed Samuel Horton was in Kidderminster at 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Samuel is described as white, of a slim build, with short brown hair and is around 5ft 2ins in height.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms and grey Adidas trainers.

He also has connections in Stretford, near Manchester.

Anyone who has seen Samuel or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 666 of September 13.