Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal as boy, 13, missing from Wombourne

By Lisa O'BrienKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing from Wombourne.

Samuel Horton
Samuel Horton

It is believed Samuel Horton was in Kidderminster at 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Samuel is described as white, of a slim build, with short brown hair and is around 5ft 2ins in height.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms and grey Adidas trainers.

He also has connections in Stretford, near Manchester.

Anyone who has seen Samuel or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 666 of September 13.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News