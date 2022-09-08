Notification Settings

Watch: Moment police smash down door during drugs raid

By Nathan RoweKidderminsterPublished:

A video has been shared of the moment police smashed through the door of a property they suspected was being used to grow cannabis.

A screenshot of the video
The raid took place at a disused business premises in Kidderminster town centre on September 5.

Police found a cannabis cultivation with a large amount of plants.

Kidderminster police say investigations are continuing.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

