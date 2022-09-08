Watch: Moment police smash down door during drugs raid

The raid took place at a disused business premises in Kidderminster town centre on September 5.
Yesterday, Wyre Forest Police carried out a drugs warrant at a disused business premesis in Kidderminster town centre. A large cannabis cultivation was found with many plants. One person in custody. Investigations continue. #policingpromise #yousaidwedid pic.twitter.com/2qoBrVKsEi— Kidderminster Police (@KMinsterCops) September 6, 2022
Police found a cannabis cultivation with a large amount of plants.
Kidderminster police say investigations are continuing.