Man who sexually assaulted women in pub gets suspended sentence

By Nathan Rowe

A man has been given a 12-month suspended sentence after he sexually assaulted and harassed multiple women.

Daniel Murphy, 34, persistently followed a woman around a pub in Kidderminster where he made vulgar sexual remarks to her before groping her.

He also assaulted her friend and sexually assaulted another woman in the pub.

Murphy, of Southall Avenue, Brighton, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and will be listed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

He was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Friday September 2.

On Christmas Eve last year, Murphy was in a pub in Kidderminster when he began harassing a woman who was with her friend.

Officers attended and Murphy was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault and a count of assault.

He pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on 19 July.

Detective Constable Eleanor Smith said: "This was a very distressing incident for the women who were innocently enjoying their evening.

"We are very grateful for their support in helping bring Murphy to justice and urge anyone with any similar concerns about an incident to please get in touch.

"We hope this sentence sends a strong message that we will not tolerate any behaviour that makes women and girls feel uncomfortable and we continue to work extremely hard to make our communities safe places for them."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

