Canal towpath to be overhauled thanks to £17.9m in levelling up money

The canal at St Mary's Ringway

The work starts next week on the section of towpath between St Mary's Ringway and Caldwall Mill Bridge.

It is part of a wider package of improvement work in the county utilising funding received via the Government Levelling Up Fund.

Councillor Mike Rouse, Worcestershire County Council cabinet member with responsibility for highways and transport, said: “This area is currently in a poor state, so it’s great that we’re in a position to make improvements here.

“We’re keen to develop all areas of our walking and cycling network, which includes towpaths as they can be useful especially for leisure purposes.”

The work on the towpath is made possible thanks to £17.9 million secured by Wyre Forest District Council, via the Levelling Up Fund, which will also see the transformation of Kidderminster’s Town Hall and other key sites in Kidderminster town centre.

Councillor Helen Dyke, leader of Wyre Forest District Council and cabinet member for economic regeneration, planning and localism said: “The improvement work on the towpath forms part of the wider regeneration of Kidderminster being supported through the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and the Levelling Up Fund. It’s great to see this happening now and the new pathway will make our waterways even more accessible and a pleasure to use.”

Contractors Kelbec will be undertaking the works on behalf of Worcestershire County Council, and in liaison with the Canal and River Trust.

To allow the works to start and progress, some sections of the towpath will need to be closed.