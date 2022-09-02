Notification Settings

Man arrested after two people attacked near Kidderminster nightclub

By Thomas Parkes

A man has been arrested after two people were attacked near a nightclub in the centre of Kidderminster.

Nubo nightclub in Kidderminster. Photo: Google
The incident happened on Dixon Street, near to Nubu nightclub and Shipley's Bingo, on Monday, August 15, at around 5.15am.

A 30-year-old Kidderminster man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing actually bodily harm and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened as the nightclub was closing and people were in the area, and West Mercia Police wants hear from anyone who witnessed the assault.

People can contact the force via its Tell Us About pages on the website, quoting reference number 22/80574/22 or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

