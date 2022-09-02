Man arrested after two people attacked near Kidderminster nightclub

Nubo nightclub in Kidderminster. Photo: Google

The incident happened on Dixon Street, near to Nubu nightclub and Shipley's Bingo, on Monday, August 15, at around 5.15am.

A 30-year-old Kidderminster man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing actually bodily harm and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened as the nightclub was closing and people were in the area, and West Mercia Police wants hear from anyone who witnessed the assault.

People can contact the force via its Tell Us About pages on the website, quoting reference number 22/80574/22 or by calling 101.