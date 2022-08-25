Kidderminster and Mousehole Male Voice Choirs performing charity concert

The choir is coming to Kidderminster

The popular Kidderminster Male Choir is being joined by the Mousehole Male Voice Choir at St Mary’s Parish Church on Friday September 2.

The Cornish crooners are stopping off to perform ahead of their appearance the following evening at Birmingham Symphony Hall, as part of the Massed Male Voices of Cornwall.

The concert at St Mary’s, which starts at 7.30pm, is set to be a major fundraiser for Cancer Research UK and the charity’s Wyre Forest committee is hoping for a sell-out.

Peter Tomlinson, committee chairman, said: “We are delighted that our town’s very own Male Choir has offered to perform for us and thrilled they are being joined by their Mousehole counterparts.

“To hear them at Symphony Hall will cost concert goers up to £45, so this is not only a unique opportunity to hear these two great choirs in harmony but a bargain to boot.”