Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster and Mousehole Male Voice Choirs performing charity concert

By Adam SmithKidderminsterPublished:

﻿A musical treat is coming to Kidderminster with the chance to hear two sensational choirs in a gala concert.

The choir is coming to Kidderminster
The choir is coming to Kidderminster

The popular Kidderminster Male Choir is being joined by the Mousehole Male Voice Choir at St Mary’s Parish Church on Friday September 2.

The Cornish crooners are stopping off to perform ahead of their appearance the following evening at Birmingham Symphony Hall, as part of the Massed Male Voices of Cornwall.

The concert at St Mary’s, which starts at 7.30pm, is set to be a major fundraiser for Cancer Research UK and the charity’s Wyre Forest committee is hoping for a sell-out.

Peter Tomlinson, committee chairman, said: “We are delighted that our town’s very own Male Choir has offered to perform for us and thrilled they are being joined by their Mousehole counterparts.

“To hear them at Symphony Hall will cost concert goers up to £45, so this is not only a unique opportunity to hear these two great choirs in harmony but a bargain to boot.”

Tickets, priced £12.50 are available by calling 07772 502757.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News