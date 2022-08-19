Mum helps sick babies by donating 18 litres of her breast milk

Kayleigh's little boy with their milk donations

Kayleigh Norton, from Foley Park, Kidderminster, is one of 138 different donors who ‘donate from home’ to the hospital.

Last year, the hospital received 7,870 litres of milk that has helped support babies on its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, along with others across the country.

Kayleigh, aged 28, mum of baby Rowan and five-year-old Logan, said: "It was easy from home, all you need is a clear blood test, no tattoos within the last 12 months, no drinking or smoking and you’re all set to donate.

Kayleigh and Logan

"It’s a really rewarding thing to do and I’m quite proud. Being able to donate from home made it much easier with my two young boys.

"I thought it would be a nice idea to donate. I already had an extra supply after Rowan was born. It was an easy process – the hospital would send bottles through the post and delivery drivers would drive to me to collect them.

"Last month I donated 18 litres, so pretty much nine litres every fortnight to help babies across the UK’s Neonatal units and I still had enough for my little ones."

The ‘Donate from Home’ bundles make donating more convenient and it’s a simple way for women to offer surplus milk to help others.

Dr Gemma Holder, consultant neonatologist and women’s hospital milk bank lead, said: "Donations are crucial and we’re so grateful to those who make them.

"They play a huge part in providing the necessary care for our unwell babies in our neonatal unit.

"As well as having nutritional benefits for babies, donor milk can positively impact the wellbeing of mums during what can be an incredibly stressful time when their babies are being cared for in hospital."

Dr Holder added: "It takes a while for mums’ milk to come in and some are tired and in pain. Lots of our mothers are also unwell too, which is sometimes why their babies are born prematurely.

"We use the donor milk to fill the gaps, usually of around two weeks, until our new mums can provide enough of their own. This can offer a real boost at such an important time."