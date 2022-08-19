Child almost shot in the face by air rifle in Kidderminster

The air rifle was fired near Jubilee Drive, Kidderminster. Photo: Google Maps.

The air rifle was fired near Jubilee Drive and a discharged pellet came very close to a child's face.

Wyre Forest Police is now appealing for any information on the people involved in the incident yesterday.

The force made a statement on Facebook: "We received a report that someone had fired an air rifle near to Jubilee Drive, Kidderminster and the pellet had narrowly missed a child's face.