Child almost shot in the face by air rifle in Kidderminster

The air rifle was fired near Jubilee Drive and a discharged pellet came very close to a child's face.
Wyre Forest Police is now appealing for any information on the people involved in the incident yesterday.
The force made a statement on Facebook: "We received a report that someone had fired an air rifle near to Jubilee Drive, Kidderminster and the pellet had narrowly missed a child's face.
"We are keen to identify the person/persons involved. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please call 101 quoting reference number 00404_I_18082022."