Independent cinema forced to close during heatwave reopens

Work has been carried out to install more air-con units

The Lume Cinema in Kidderminster experienced issues with its air conditioning as a result of the blistering weather which caused its projectors to overheat.

The decision to close was described as "difficult" and "financially crippling" for the venue, but something which had to be done.

Now work has been carried out to install more air-con units and to make improvements to the sound systems and lighting in the venue.

Lume Cinema interior

Cinema programmer Lee Nabbs said: "It is important that the community have a cinema to go to.

"The best way for people to support is to come down when we are back open.

"It will be cooler and the sound will be better."