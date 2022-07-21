Notification Settings

Independent cinema forced to close during heatwave reopens

By Nathan RoweKidderminsterPublished:

An independent cinema which was forced to close due to unprecedented temperatures has reopened.

Work has been carried out to install more air-con units
The Lume Cinema in Kidderminster experienced issues with its air conditioning as a result of the blistering weather which caused its projectors to overheat.

The decision to close was described as "difficult" and "financially crippling" for the venue, but something which had to be done.

Now work has been carried out to install more air-con units and to make improvements to the sound systems and lighting in the venue.

Lume Cinema interior

Cinema programmer Lee Nabbs said: "It is important that the community have a cinema to go to.

"The best way for people to support is to come down when we are back open.

"It will be cooler and the sound will be better."

The venue reopened on Wednesday and has plenty of new films coming up such as Bullet Train, DC League of Super-Pets, Nope, Joyride, Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy.

