Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kidderminster

By Lisa O'BrienKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

A boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a car in Kidderminster.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Stourbridge Road at about 7.45am on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the boy was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for further assessment.

The road was close while emergency services were at the scene.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Around 7.45am today officers received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Stourbridge Road, Kidderminster.

"The road was closed while officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

"The pedestrian was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital with a minor injury.

"No other injuries were reported. The road reopened around 8.45am."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Stourbridge Road at 7.38am.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a boy, who was the pedestrian.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for further assessment."

