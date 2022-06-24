Parks set to be run by town council under ‘localism’ plan

Brinton Park, Kidderminster. Photo: Google.

The district is seeking to transfer the ownership and responsibility for Baxter Gardens, Broadwaters Park and St George’s Park to Kidderminster Town Council as part of a 'localism' initiative.

The move is aimed at helping town and parish councils, as well as other organisations, to take ownership of assets or to run local services.

Councillors have said that this provides town and parish councils with a more significant role in the way local services are delivered.

The district council is proposing to make a contribution towards the upkeep of the parks for the next three years.

Councillor Helen Dyke, leader of Wyre Forest District Council said: “We have been working closely with Kidderminster Town Council.

"They have already taken on several assets including Kidderminster Town Hall and the toilets in Market Street.

"Now we are looking to transfer these parks.

"We know residents value the parks and we feel that transferring them to the town council is the best way to secure their long-term future.

"It also means that the services and facilities can adapt more to local needs.”