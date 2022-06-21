Notification Settings

Kidderminster motorist jailed

By Paul JenkinsKidderminsterPublished:

A Kidderminster motorist has been given a six month prison sentence after being found guilty of Perverting the Course of Justice.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Mr Mihail Florea (from Kidderminster) was detected travelling 64mph in a 50mph limit on the A449 at Hartlebury on May 29 last year

He denied being the driver of the vehicle and nominated two other people on two separate occasions, despite being sent photographs which appeared to clearly show it was himself driving.

Supt Steph Brighton from West Mercia Police said: “There are many local residents whose quality of life is affected by people speeding through their community and families that unfortunately have experienced the devastating consequences that speeding and collisions can lead to.

"Enforcing the speed limit is a priority for us and those who chose to lie about such offences will not escape the law.”

Florea was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on 14 June 2022.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

