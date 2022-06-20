Kidderminster employment agency succeeds in finding Ukrainian refugees jobs

The Best Connection director Neil Yorke

The Best Connection provides driving, industrial and warehousing and distribution jobs has reached out to the Ukrainian community to get them work.

Branch manager Kerry Jones found Ukrainians through social media followed by face-to-face meetings which quickly resulted in a married couple being offered work with a local business and then more followed.

The Best Connection is now working closely with local businesses including Evtec Aluminium, to recruit Ukrainian refugees.

One of the Ukrainian placements is a qualified gas and heating engineer. He is unable to practice in the UK until his qualifications are ratified or he retrains.

Kerry said: "I contacted the local college for help and arranged to meet with the person responsible for setting up English language lessons and support for local Ukrainian refugees. Consequently, The Best Connection is now collaborating closely with the college, which has helped to secure funding to have his qualifications assessed."

Ukrainian refugees in the UK bring a vast amount of knowledge and work experience and are motivated to find work to become independent and self-sufficient. With the high employment levels currently being experienced in the UK, job openings present a welcome opportunity for many refugees to earn.