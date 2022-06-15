Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorcyclist dies after lorry crash in Blakedown

By Sunil MiddaKidderminsterPublished: Comments

A man has died after a road traffic collision in Blakedown.

West Midlands Ambulance
West Midlands Ambulance

The serious accident happened between a lorry and a motorcycle at around 10.45pm last night on Birmingham Road and New Wood Lane in Blakedown, between Kidderminster and Hagley.

Emergency services attended the scene where life support was given to a man, the motorcyclist but he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We attended an road traffic collision between a lorry and motorcycle at 10:47pm at the junction of Birmingham Road and New Wood Lane in Blakedown.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car and a BASICS emergency doctor attended.

"On arrival, crews found the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

"Staff worked quickly to administer advanced life support to the patient. But sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Motorists have been advised to avoid Blakedown following the serious accident on the main route through the village.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted: "Officers are on scene at a serious RTC on Birmingham Road at the junction with New Wood Lane in #Blakedown. Please avoid the area"

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News