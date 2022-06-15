Motorcyclist dies after lorry crash in Blakedown

West Midlands Ambulance

The serious accident happened between a lorry and a motorcycle at around 10.45pm last night on Birmingham Road and New Wood Lane in Blakedown, between Kidderminster and Hagley.

Emergency services attended the scene where life support was given to a man, the motorcyclist but he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We attended an road traffic collision between a lorry and motorcycle at 10:47pm at the junction of Birmingham Road and New Wood Lane in Blakedown.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car and a BASICS emergency doctor attended.

"On arrival, crews found the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

"Staff worked quickly to administer advanced life support to the patient. But sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Motorists have been advised to avoid Blakedown following the serious accident on the main route through the village.