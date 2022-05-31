Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster hotel will serve fruit in honour of Queen for years to come

By Adam SmithKidderminsterPublished:

A royal fruit in honour of the Queen will be used on the menus of a Kidderminster hotel for years to come.

Brockencote general manager Craig Routledge planting
Brockencote general manager Craig Routledge planting

Green-fingered staff at Brockencote Hall Hotel, in Chaddesley Corbett, helped to plant a Conference Pear Tree in the grounds of the hotel as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

People from across the country are commemorating the Platinum Jubilee by planting trees, with more than one million planted in the UK already.

General manager of Brockencote Hall Craig Routledge said: "When the Queen’s Green Canopy project was announced we knew we wanted to take part in such a special event so we are delighted to add this fruit tree to our gardens.

"Not only will this help to create a legacy in honour of Her Majesty’s long 70-year reign, but it will also help to play a small part in the project’s aim to enhance our environment."

He added: "We will be able to proudly honour Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy by harvesting the fruit to create some special seasonal dishes in our kitchens for many years to come."

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News