Kidderminster hotel will serve fruit in honour of Queen for years to come

Brockencote general manager Craig Routledge planting

Green-fingered staff at Brockencote Hall Hotel, in Chaddesley Corbett, helped to plant a Conference Pear Tree in the grounds of the hotel as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

People from across the country are commemorating the Platinum Jubilee by planting trees, with more than one million planted in the UK already.

General manager of Brockencote Hall Craig Routledge said: "When the Queen’s Green Canopy project was announced we knew we wanted to take part in such a special event so we are delighted to add this fruit tree to our gardens.

"Not only will this help to create a legacy in honour of Her Majesty’s long 70-year reign, but it will also help to play a small part in the project’s aim to enhance our environment."