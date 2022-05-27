One of world's oldest cast iron bridges near Kidderminster reopens

The Austcliffe footbridge over the River Stour near Caunsall, north of Kidderminster.

The Austcliffe footbridge over the River Stour near Caunsall was dissembled and lovingly restored to keep with its ancestry, chiefs say.

The bridge, near Kidderminster, was constructed circa 1795 – making it one of the first structures in the world ever to be be made out of cast iron.

Extensive conservation works were carried out by Worcestershire County Council's highways contractor Ringway to restore the bridge to its former glory.

Councillor Mike Rouse, cabinet member with responsibility for highways and transport, said: "It is fantastic to see this unique footbridge being used once again by the local community. We have a rich industrial heritage here in our county and it is always encouraging to see this ancestor of a bridge fully restored so that future generations can enjoy it for many more years to come."