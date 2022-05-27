Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One of world's oldest cast iron bridges near Kidderminster reopens

By Thomas ParkesKidderminsterPublished: Comments

One of the world's oldest cast iron bridges located near Kidderminster has been reopened after it was fully restored back to its former glory.

The Austcliffe footbridge over the River Stour near Caunsall, north of Kidderminster.
The Austcliffe footbridge over the River Stour near Caunsall, north of Kidderminster.

The Austcliffe footbridge over the River Stour near Caunsall was dissembled and lovingly restored to keep with its ancestry, chiefs say.

The bridge, near Kidderminster, was constructed circa 1795 – making it one of the first structures in the world ever to be be made out of cast iron.

Extensive conservation works were carried out by Worcestershire County Council's highways contractor Ringway to restore the bridge to its former glory.

Councillor Mike Rouse, cabinet member with responsibility for highways and transport, said: "It is fantastic to see this unique footbridge being used once again by the local community. We have a rich industrial heritage here in our county and it is always encouraging to see this ancestor of a bridge fully restored so that future generations can enjoy it for many more years to come."

The completed project included repairing, replacing, and repainting various elements of the bridge. It also included a new ramp and railings leading to the bridge parapet, in keeping with the original character of the bridge.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News