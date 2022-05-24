Teachers raise more than £2,000 with 170 mile sponsored cycle

The team - Matthew Carpenter, Steve Harris, Richard Softley, Dan Cruickshanks, Katie Beech, Jo Griffiths, Dave Garbett, John Deakin, Dave Tansley and Andy Macpherson

The nine-strong team from Baxter College, Kidderminster, completed the round trip from the Habberley Road school to Jamie’s Farm, a specialist residential centre in Bath.

They raised £2,210 which will enable 12 students to visit the centre for a therapeutic week-long stay, taking part in team building challenges designed to enhance their life skills.

Principal Matthew Carpenter said: “Everyone had trained hard and worked really well as a team, supporting each other along the way. We all owe Andy Macpherson a big thank you for acting as support driver, meeting us twice on each journey to stock up on supplies

“We’re really pleased to have completed the challenge, beating the target was the cherry on the cake too. We very much appreciate the generosity of everyone who sponsored us, particularly given the financial pressures many people are facing.”