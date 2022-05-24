Notification Settings

Kidderminster Cricket Club running half term cricket club

By Adam SmithKidderminsterPublished:

A half term cricket camp is being held at Kidderminster Cricket Club following Easter’s successful inaugural event.

Coaches and players enjoying the Easter cricket camp
Experienced and beginner junior cricketers are invited to sign up with Warwickshire-based Complete Cricket for three-day camp from Monday May 30 to Wednesday June 2.

The professional coaching outfit is running six weeks of courses at the Chester Road ground across the season, taking advantage of the award-winning outfield and four top class practice nets.

Youngsters aged 4 to 16 can take part for as many of the days as they wish, from 10am to 3pm, with additional wraparound from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Sarah Beadsworth, KCC junior section chairman, said: “We had an average of 20 children over 4 days at the first camp and hope to build on that as word gets round.”

Places can be booked online at completecricket.co.uk. There are also a number of free places available through grant aid from Sport England’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund. For eligibility criteria, please call Mrs Beadsworth on 07841 502535.

