Fire service help needed in two incidents

The motorcyclist was left seriously injured in the crash on the A451 in Dunley. Photo: Google Street Map

Hereford and Worcester Fire Service were called to a number of incidents during Friday evening, including two involving vehicles in and around Kidderminster and Stourport-on-Severn.

The first incident saw a crew called to the A451 between Dunley and Stourport-on-Severn after reports of a motorbike crash.

Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist on the road and a large amount of fuel and oil on the roadway.

The area was made safe by fire crews and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital by Midlands Air Ambulance.

The other incident happened on Island Drive in Kidderminster around 9.49pm and involved a car which hit a lamp post.

The incident in Kidderminster happened on Island Drive around 9.49pm. Photo: Google Street Map

Crews at the scene made the car safe and two casualties were left in the care of West Mercia Police.

