Fire service help needed in two incidents

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterPublished:

Fire crews in the Wyre Forest had a busy evening after responding to two different traffic incidents.

The motorcyclist was left seriously injured in the crash on the A451 in Dunley. Photo: Google Street Map
Hereford and Worcester Fire Service were called to a number of incidents during Friday evening, including two involving vehicles in and around Kidderminster and Stourport-on-Severn.

The first incident saw a crew called to the A451 between Dunley and Stourport-on-Severn after reports of a motorbike crash.

Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist on the road and a large amount of fuel and oil on the roadway.

The area was made safe by fire crews and the male motorcyclist was taken to hospital by Midlands Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 7.49pm on the A451 between Dunley and Stourport-on-Severn.

"A crew was sent and arrived to find a male motorcyclist lying on the side of the road and a large amount of fuel and oil on the roadway.

"Crews made the road safe and the motorcyclist was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by Air Ambulance."

The other incident happened on Island Drive in Kidderminster around 9.49pm and involved a car which hit a lamp post.

The incident in Kidderminster happened on Island Drive around 9.49pm. Photo: Google Street Map

Crews at the scene made the car safe and two casualties were left in the care of West Mercia Police.

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a car hitting a lamppost on Island Drive in Kidderminster at around 9.49pm.

"A crew arrived at the scene and made the car safe, with two casualties being left in the care of West Mercia Police."

