Man dies on railway line near Kidderminster

The incident happened around 10am on Sunday morning

The incident at Blakedown Railway Station near Kidderminster led to the cancellation of trains on the line between Stourbridge Junction and Droitwich Spa, which also serves Kidderminster.

The circumstances are not thought to be suspicious. The railway line was closed until 12.30pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the police said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Blakedown station at 10.08am on Sunday, May 1, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the railway line in Kidderminster at 10.13am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, HART paramedics, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.