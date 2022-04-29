Kidderminster hotel opens refurbished £350,000 lodge to guests

The new lodge

Brockencote Hall Hotel has transformed its original 19th century Gate House into a lodge, marking the first major development at the hotel for a decade.

The original two-storey Gate House was previously used as staff accommodation and was in need of remodelling and a refresh.

Named Brockencote Lodge, the new facility includes three stylishly-decorated en-suite bedrooms, including a king-size master upstairs in the eaves with a separate dressing/make-up room, double shower and free-standing bath - underpinned by an elegant design scheme.

Downstairs there is an open-plan kitchen, dining and long lounge area along with freshly-painted black and white exterior and revamped original door, while a secluded private terrace and hot tub overlook idyllic countryside views.

It provides guests with a unique stay in Worcestershire and can be booked per room or in its entirety for a truly exclusive experience for wedding parties, staycations or family breaks – and even includes breakfast delivered to their front door.

Craig Routledge, general manager of Brockencote Hall Hotel, in Chaddesley Corbett, said: "We are thrilled with the work and are excited to unveil our new accommodation to guests.

"This refurbishment has really transformed this historic gate house into an intimate yet elegant and luxurious space with a real home-from-home feel, reflecting the style of the main hotel.

"It will be a wonderful hideaway destination for our bridal parties, giving them that little bit more exclusivity and something different away from the main house."

He added: "It also makes a great space for family staycations in Worcestershire, with many places to visit right on our doorstep from West Midland Safari Park to Go Ape Wyre and Severn Valley Railway, as well as the Malvern Hills."

The project has been led by Marian Cartter, Director of the boutique Eden Hotel Collection who heads up the group’s design team, assisted by interior design Lucy Yarwood.

Lucy said: "It felt like the lodge needed bringing back to life. We have breathed new life into the building, ripped out walls and remodelled the whole interior.

"In a way we had a tricky build as previously there were a lot of smaller rooms and it felt quite dark, so we have opened it up and created bigger spaces making everything as light and bright as possible."

"We also added architectural features such as skirting, architraves and cornicing to emulate the elegance of the main Victorian country house. One bathroom has a period-style clawfoot bath tub; whilst one of the Lodge feature suites has both a double shower and a free-standing bath. It is a lovely space."

The 21-bedroom Victorian country manor house hotel and award-winning 3 AA Rosette restaurant, The Chaddesley, is surrounded by 70 acres of scenic parkland.