Hundreds gather to take part in St George's Day parade in Kidderminster

The St George's Day parade in Kidderminster

Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrel from across the Wyre Forest District gathered to take part in the parade.

They marched from New Road to the Kidderminster Harriers Football Club ground where a special service was held.

Bishop John of Worcester blessed the flag and the Scout's Promise was renewed before those taking part marched back through the town and returned to New Road.

They marched by the Town Hall where the Mayor of Kidderminster Juliet Smith took the salute.