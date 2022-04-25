Notification Settings

Hundreds gather to take part in St George's Day parade in Kidderminster

By Sue SmithKidderminsterPublished:

More than 1,500 young people gathered to take part in one of the largest St George's Day Parades held in Kidderminster for many years.

The St George's Day parade in Kidderminster

Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrel from across the Wyre Forest District gathered to take part in the parade.

They marched from New Road to the Kidderminster Harriers Football Club ground where a special service was held.

Bishop John of Worcester blessed the flag and the Scout's Promise was renewed before those taking part marched back through the town and returned to New Road.

They marched by the Town Hall where the Mayor of Kidderminster Juliet Smith took the salute.

Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier was among the many VIPs who gathered to watch the parade and take part in the service.

