Fire crews rescue man trapped under bookcase for six hours

The man was trapped under a bookcase for six hours

A fire crew from Wyre Forest Fire Station was called at 12.46pm on Friday to a house in Orchard Street where an adult male casualty was trapped under a bookcase.

Crews forced their way into the property and released the man, who had been trapped there for around six hours.

An ambulance crew also attended and the incident was marked as "pending closure" at 1.42pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.47pm on Friday to a private address in Orchard Street, Kidderminster.