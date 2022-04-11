Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews rescue man trapped under bookcase for six hours

By Eleanor LawsonKidderminsterPublished:

A man in Kidderminster was rescued by firefighters after he was trapped under a bookcase for six hours.

The man was trapped under a bookcase for six hours
The man was trapped under a bookcase for six hours

A fire crew from Wyre Forest Fire Station was called at 12.46pm on Friday to a house in Orchard Street where an adult male casualty was trapped under a bookcase.

Crews forced their way into the property and released the man, who had been trapped there for around six hours.

An ambulance crew also attended and the incident was marked as "pending closure" at 1.42pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.47pm on Friday to a private address in Orchard Street, Kidderminster.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene. We treated a man and he was conveyed to the Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.”

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News