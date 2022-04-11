Baxter College staff and students raise more than £1,300 with

Baxter students peddling for cash

Six teams of year 12 and 13 Baxter College students and 18 teachers took part in the marathon cycle which started at 8am last Friday using exercise bikes in the school gym.

They raised more than £1,300, to be split equally between the British Red Cross Ukraine Emergency Appeal and their sixth form social.

Principal Matthew Carpenter, who also took part, said: "The sixth formers were keen to support Ukrainian families as well as raise money for their social. Our year 13s missed out on celebrating the end of year 11 because of Covid, so are looking forward to celebrating the end of their A-levels.