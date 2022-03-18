Hare and Hounds pub to reopen in May with new licensees after £300,000 refit

Licencees Jane and Mike Graham.

The Hare and Hounds in Stourbridge Road, Kidderminster, has had its future secured by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars which installed Jane and Mike Graham as new licensees and hired six new staff.

The pub will now have food, events and live sports and its beer garden has been rebranded as an "year-round alfresco area" and will reopen in mid-May in time to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Grahams want the pub to become a “hub of the community that caters for everyone" and plan to start a host of activities and events to bring residents together, ranging from quiz nights and bingo to live music and family fun days. The duo will open up the pub as meeting space for local organisations and groups, and hold charity fundraisers for good causes selected by regulars.

With a new sports zone, the Grahams are appealing for anyone interested in setting up teams for pool, darts and other sports to get in touch.

The Hare and Hounds is Jane and Mike’s first pub. Previously in events, they have been looking for the right pub for more than two years and are moving from Birmingham to take on The Hare & Hounds.

Jane said: ’We regularly come to Kidderminster and have friends here. The Hare and Hounds looked unloved but as soon as we saw the plans, we knew it was ‘the one’ – it’ll be amazing. It’s everything we want – a chance to create a great local pub that all can enjoy in a town that we know and love. We’ve been overwhelmed by all the interest and support; residents are really excited about the changes. We can’t wait to open the doors and show people their new-look local.”

Star Pubs area manager Thomas Timmons: said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with Jane and Mike to give The Hare & Hounds a new lease of life and broaden its appeal, There’ll be many more reasons to visit once the work is done. Jane and Mike have lots of experience in hospitality and are passionate about making The Hare & Hounds an asset to the local area. We wish them all the best."

Outside new paintwork, cladding, signage and lighting, enhancing the neighbourhood. New café-style seating and planting at the front will complete the smart look. The large rear patio will have a makeover, too, including new seating for 140 people, covers for all-weather use and festoon lighting.