Heritage railway bosses cancel 'inappropriate' 1940s-themed weekends after Ukraine invasion

Erlestoke Manor on the Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Writtle Photographic

Mike Ball, chairman of the Severn Valley Railway, which runs between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, said: “Like everyone in the country, we have been horrified and saddened at the atrocities that are taking place in Ukraine as the result of Russia’s invasion.

"We feel that the wartime elements of our Step Back to the 1940s event would be inappropriate at this time, and have, therefore, decided we will not hold them.

“The Severn Valley Railway will make arrangements for a future fundraising event in aid of British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

"All ticket holders for Step Back to the 1940s are being encouraged to hold onto their tickets which will be valid for a future date.

“Although we know the news will come as a disappointment to those who were looking forward to what is an extremely popular and enjoyable event under normal circumstances, we hope that everyone will understand the current situation, and that we are doing what we believe is the right thing.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.”