Search to find missing 14-year-old girl last seen at Merry Hill

Chloe Shuck. Photo: West Mercia Police

Chloe Shuck, was last seen at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre, in Brierley Hill, at about 3pm on Saturday.

Her family last heard from her at 10pm that same evening but she hasn't made contact since, a spokesman for West Mercia Police said.

Chloe, who has links to Birmingham, has long blonde hair and is believed to be wearing grey leggings, a dark grey Nike jacket, white Nike socks and black, yellow and white Nike Jordans.