Charity concert organisers hoping for "luck of the Irish" third time around for fundraiser

The Lockley sisters

A celebration of Irish music, song and dance is planned to raise hundreds of pounds towards a third round of stem cell treatment for severely autistic twins Summer and Meadow Lockey.

The seven-year-olds have undergone two rounds of the pioneering treatment in Panama but have been unable to return for more since 2019.

The Stem Cells for Autism Irish Concert on Friday, March 18 from 7pm until 11.30pm at St Ambrose Parish Hall, Leswell Street, is being organised by the twins’ Kidderminster family.

Their aunt Sinead Maffei, from Kidderminster, said: “We’ve had to cancel this fundraiser twice because of covid so we are hoping it will be third time lucky. Luck of the Irish as we say.”

The line-up for the evening will feature singer and compere Eddie Barry, with Mark Bettis on keyboard and vocals, Liam Tomlinson on tin whistle, harmonica and vocals, guitarists and singers John Edwards and Charlie Villa, plus the Katy Collins School of Irish Dance.

Refreshments and sandwiches will be available and guests are invited to bring their own alcohol.

The treatment for the girls, who live in Grays, Essex, with mum Jade (nee Pina Maffei), originally from Kidderminster, and dad John, is around £16,000 each.