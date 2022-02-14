Production of Hairspray delights audiences

Edie Morgan as one of the nicest kids in town, and Lizzy McMahon as Corny

The show, a recreaton of the West End masterpiece, was produced and directed by the school's head of music, Vikki Vincent and marked the fifteenth time she had overseen performances.

More than 40 senior students took roles as either cast, crew and as front-of-house teams.

Vikki said: "Hairspray is a great fun show with upbeat music and a fantastically positive anti-racism message of not to judge anyone by their appearance.

“The students have all been incredibly dedicated with rehearsals and regular practices have been taking place since last September.

"It was also really hard on the cast and crew as students had to miss rehearsals due to testing Covid positive.