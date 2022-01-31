Lifelong Kidderminster fan ready to relive FA Cup magic 18 years on from mascot match-up

Matt Brick is looking forward to the game with West Ham United, while also hoping his son Flynn can be a mascot on the day

Matt Brick is one of many Kidderminster Harriers fans getting excited ahead of the club's FA Cup fourth round game at home to Premier League West Ham United this Saturday.

The 40-year-old has been a supporter of the club for 35 years and enjoyed his own special moment with the club as a mascot when the sides met in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1994.

He said: "I was 13 at the time and the club were doing a draw for mascots to come out with the players before the game and I was one of the lucky people to get my name pulled from the hat.

"It really was the dream come true for me to go out on to pitch with the players and the other kids who were mascots and get our photos taken before the match.

"I didn't get to keep the kit from that day as the club just gave us all kit to wear for the pitch entrance and photos, but I still have the signed programme from that day and all the photos."

Matt said the drawing of West Ham at home, 28 years after the 1-0 defeat at Aggborough, reminded him of what it meant to be a Harriers fan at the time.

He said: "Being a fan of the Harriers when you're 13 was different as most of the kids in my class were Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool fans and it wasn't considered fashionable to be a Kidderminster fan.

"However, they are my team and have been since I was five, so I stuck with them as they are my local team and I don't support anyone else, so that's how it is for me and my son."

Matt was a mascot at the 1994 FA Cup Fifth Round game, picture here with Delwyn Humphreys. Photo: Matt Brick

Matt was one of four mascots on the day and watched Harriers lose 1-0 to West Ham United

For Matt, the special experience he had in 1994 was one he wanted his eight-year-old son Flynn to have as the Harriers prepare to face a side five divisions above them in the English football league pyramid.

The two are regulars at games at Aggborough and Matt said he has started a campaign on social media to get his son selected as a mascot. He spoke about what it would mean to see Flynn follow in his footsteps.

He said: "I've set up the hashtag #makeflynnmascot and I've tweeted out to a lot of formers players such as Gary Lineker and Robbie Savage, as well as messaging local radio and news, so I've explored all avenues for that.

"It would mean the world to me to see him be a mascot for the game and I really do think I'd be an emotional wreck to see him walk out with the players.

"If it doesn't happen, I do understand because of Covid and protecting the players, but it would bring things full circle for me and, to me, this is what the FA Cup is all about."

Matt said he hadn't got a ticket to the game yet, having given up his season ticket due to the previous seasons being ended early due to Covid, but was still excited about the prospect of an upset.

He said: "I think we're known as a bit of a giant-killer now, having beaten Reading in the last round and what we've done over the years with the wins against Birmingham and Preston.

"It really was unbelievable to see West Ham get drawn against us again and it brings so much more attention to the team and to the town, particularly as the game is on TV.