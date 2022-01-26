The ambulance crashed while on a 999 call

A second ambulance had to be quickly despatched to attend to the original emergency, but was stood down prior to arrival.

The ambulance had its blue lights flashing and sirens sounding when it collided with a car on Chester Road North, Kidderminster, at 6.44am, with another ambulance and a paramedic officer sent to the crash scene.

After being assessed, neither the crew members nor the woman driving the car required hospital treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service can confirm that an ambulance, responding to a 999 call, was involved in a collision with a car in Kidderminster this morning.

"The ambulance had its blue lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision which happened on Chester Road North at 6.44am.

"A second ambulance was quickly despatched to the original 999 call before being stood down prior to arrival at the incident as we were no longer required.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene of the collision.