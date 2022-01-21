Picture of Katie Stone who buys an annual pass to West Midlands Safari Park, but due to changes to admission prices her carer will now have to pay £50 for an annual pass.

Katie Stone, from Ludlow, has a brain injury due to a fall that occurred back in January 2011 and needs a carer for support around the park in Bewdley.

But changes to admission prices at the attraction will see carers charged for entry to the park where they have previously gone for free.

Carers will be charged a standard entry fee of £22 and £50 for an annual pass – when accompanying a visitor with a disability.

Katie has been a regular visitor to the park for 11 years but said the park's decision to remove the free admission for carers had left her feeling discriminated against.

Upon visiting the park to renew her annual pass, the 31-year-old, said: "It was a shock and really disappointing. It kind of came out of nowhere."

As a severe asthmatic, Katie was having to shield during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 and continued to shield up until February last year.

Katie said that being able to drive around the park's safari alongside her carer, came as a "let out" for her mental health during that period, as she was unable to even go into supermarkets at that point.

"The safari park got me through a lot," Katie said, noting that it was the only place she felt safe during the Covid-19 crisis.

A spokesperson from West Midland Safari Park, said: “We understand there will be guests unhappy with our decision to remove free admission for carers, when accompanying a guest with disabilities from January 1.

"Whilst this new policy is in line with a number of other attractions across the UK, it is not a decision we took lightly and there were a many factors we took into account. These include examples of people wrongly exploiting the system.

"We are one of the most disabled-friendly attractions in the UK and it is important to note that carers can still purchase discounted admission tickets, annual passes, and receive free-multi-ride wristbands when accompanying a guest with disabilities.

"As one of the region’s most popular and inclusive attractions, we make a number of adjustments in the Park to ensure disabled guests and those with mobility problems can visit without any accessibility issues.

"We are also proud to support a variety of local and national disabled charities and donate thousands of free tickets every year.”

It follows complaints from Helen Ashby earlier this week after her son's carer was also charged.

Despite having an annual pass which included the free admission of a carer, David Sheriff, from Stourbridge, who has Down's Syndrome, was told on a recent visit that the park no longer offered carers free admission.

David Sheriff has visited the safari park for 32 years and it's his favourite place to visit

His carer then had to pay a £22 admission fee, which was covered by David’s mother, Helen.

Park bosses have since promised to honour free admission for holders of the annual pass if it was bought in 2021 for the remainder of the contract.