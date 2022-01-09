Woman pulled from canal is pronounced dead and next of kin informed

The body was pulled out of the canal near Wolverley Lock. Photo: North Worcestershire Police

West Mercia Police were called to the scene on the Staffordshire & Worcestershire Canal between Wolverley Lock and Kidderminster on Saturday, January after being alerted by members of the public.

The body of a woman was pulled from the canal and confirmed as dead at the scene, with the next of kin informed and formal identification taking place on Sunday.

The force also confirmed the woman's death is not being treated as suspicious.

