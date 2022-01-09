Notification Settings

Woman pulled from canal is pronounced dead and next of kin informed

By James Vukmirovic

A woman has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a Wyre Forest canal.

The body was pulled out of the canal near Wolverley Lock. Photo: North Worcestershire Police
West Mercia Police were called to the scene on the Staffordshire & Worcestershire Canal between Wolverley Lock and Kidderminster on Saturday, January after being alerted by members of the public.

The body of a woman was pulled from the canal and confirmed as dead at the scene, with the next of kin informed and formal identification taking place on Sunday.

The force also confirmed the woman's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The woman was retrieved from the water, however was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

"The next of kin has been informed and formal identification has taken place today (Sunday January 9).

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and our thoughts are with her family at what will be a very sad and upsetting time."









