Kidderminster fans ecstatic after stunning FA Cup win

Fans celebrate with Kidderminster Harriers' Mark Carrington after the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The non-league football club reigned triumphant over the Championship team who are 79 places ahead of Kidderminster, sailing through to the next round of the competition.

And Kidderminster fans were elated at the incredible result - though national TV companies declined to cover the match live.

Harriers fan Dan Brookes said: "Get in there! Well done lads. Shame neither the BBC or ITV found it fit to show the game."

Kieran Kurry Connolly is in Hungary but still found time to listen to the match. He said: "I've had to listen to the game while driving to Budapest airport and caught the last 15 minutes. Wow just wow. Well done lads, well done."

Hayley Barber even sustained a small injury from excitement, as she said: "Absolutely fantastic! Went flying doing a run home from the gym and seeing that scoreline is way better than any pain relief I could take. What. A. Fantastic. Result!"

It was a historic match for Ian Hill, who said: "Best performance I've seen since I started watching in 1978. And with all those lifetime bans for invading the pitch tickets will be no problem for Round 4."

And even Reading fans congratulated the team, including Richard Markham, who said: "Well done guys (from a Reading fan listening at home). Sounds like you deserved it. Good luck in the draw."

But it was bittersweet for Kidderminster fans who couldn't attend the sell-out match in the flesh, many of whom resented the decision not to broadcast the match on live TV.

Radio presenter Jay White said: "Sounds like an absolute cracker between Kidderminster and Reading! Disgraceful decision not to show it as one of the live TV games #FACup."

Sounds like an absolute cracker between Kidderminster and Reading! Disgraceful decision not to show it as one of the live TV games #FACup — Jay White (@jaywhite_1) January 8, 2022