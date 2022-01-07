A second life for Don as his artworks go on show

Don Robinson started painting around 20 years ago after being inspired by a drawing from his granddaughter

"Observation: a Life's Passion" at Kidderminster Library is an exhibition of 50 oil paintings by Don Robinson, featuring scenes of nature and wildlife from around the Wyre Forest and the surrounding area.

Working with oils, Mr Robinson has created around 150 paintings and worked in collaboration with American art gallery curator Shari Osborn to display his best works in the gallery space and around parts of the library on Market Street.

The 90-year-old, who lives in Kidderminster, said he had been a keen artist as a young man, but had only got back into it around 20 years ago when his granddaughter Lindsey gave him a picture she had drawn of a horse.

He said: "She sat on my lap and I asked her what she was painting, to which she replied 'A pony, grandad', so after she left, I started to think about the paints I had in the attic.

"I found some up there and I just coloured the drawing in, I gave it back to her and she was delighted with it, as were my other grandchildren and children, who wanted paintings doing for me."

Mr Robinson described his painting career as like finding a second life, having retired from his career in the steel industry following the sale of his company Robinson Steel Limited in 1988.

He said: "I've been retired since 1988 and divorced and living on my own, so it gave me something to do and I never really followed football or cricket, but I loved art and nature.

"I started out by doing bird life and nature, trees and flowers and it's gone from there and I've always been interested in seeing what's over the next hill and painting British birds.

"I'm not a tweeter and I don't cross them off the list, but I've always been fascinated by them, so they've formed the basis on my paintings and the book I've done as well."

Mr Robinson will also be holding a special artist/curator talk and reception on Saturday, January 15, talking about his work and describing where his inspiration came from for each painting.

This also covers his collaborative work with photographer Robert Hart, which would see him walk through a wooded area, followed by Robert taking a photo which he would then create a painting from.

He said it had been a wonderful experience to be able to paint and be creative, something he had enjoyed as a youngster.

He said: "I always had that inkling towards nature and painting, drawing and sketching, but I wasn't able to do much over the years I was worked as the job always got in the way.

"I think it's important for older people to find a hobby or something that interests them, whether it's art or getting a pet, as long as it keep your mind active.

"I hope people who come and enjoy my art and I hope it can inspire people as they might pick up a paint brush and find they love doing it."